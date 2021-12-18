Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

