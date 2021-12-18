Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.