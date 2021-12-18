National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$167.62.

CP stock opened at C$93.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

