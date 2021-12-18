National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$167.62.
CP stock opened at C$93.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
