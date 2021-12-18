National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 46.93%. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Beverage by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

