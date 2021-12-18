National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 310 ($4.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.49) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.49).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.29) on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

