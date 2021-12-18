Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 0.8%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.48). 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.50).

The firm has a market cap of £19.85 million and a PE ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.78.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

