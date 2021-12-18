NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.17) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.83).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.90) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.66.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($166,891.37).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.