Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 472,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 161,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 249,548 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.