Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

