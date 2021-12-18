Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

