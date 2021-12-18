Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $586.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.80. The company has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

