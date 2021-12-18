NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Up 32.0% in November

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 452,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,427. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

