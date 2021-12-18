Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $12.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.