New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

