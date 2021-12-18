New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.78 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

