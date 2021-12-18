New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

