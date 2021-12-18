New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

