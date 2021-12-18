New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CONMED worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $134.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

