New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

