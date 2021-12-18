New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

