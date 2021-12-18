New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 117 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $238.35 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

