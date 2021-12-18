Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.85. 2,040,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

