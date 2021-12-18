Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) dropped 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

