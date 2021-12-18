NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXTP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NXTP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 2,268,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

