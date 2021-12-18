Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Acquires $99,884.70 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NCBS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
