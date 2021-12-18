Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Acquires $99,884.70 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NCBS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

