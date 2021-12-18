NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

