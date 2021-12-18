NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $190.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

