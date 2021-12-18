Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 0.3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 258.20 ($3.41). Approximately 235,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 463,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.40 ($3.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

About Ninety One Group (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.