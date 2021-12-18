Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $248,738.39

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $248,738.39 and approximately $430.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00246443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.17 or 0.00557947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00071223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,437,825 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.