Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.47% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NSR opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$533.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.70.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

