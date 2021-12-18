Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 52.8% in November

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nomura by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 567,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 1,360,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

