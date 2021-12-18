Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average of $239.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.