Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

