Norman Gennaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $624,350.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $102.32 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

