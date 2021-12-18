Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

Shares of PGNY opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 126.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

