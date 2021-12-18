Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 80.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 77.00 to 80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

