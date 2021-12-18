Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 80.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 77.00 to 80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.