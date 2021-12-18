Northcoast Research Upgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.00.

FDS opened at $473.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $476.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 120.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

