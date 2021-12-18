Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 21st

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NLITU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLITU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000.

