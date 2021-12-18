Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:NVO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.