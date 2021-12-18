NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.80

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 545123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after acquiring an additional 505,367 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

