Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 188,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

