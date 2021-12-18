NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.