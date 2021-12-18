Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,419,071 shares of company stock valued at $31,459,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 1,354,562 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

