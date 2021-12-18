Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS OASMY opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

