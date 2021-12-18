Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 69.9% in November

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.7 days.
Obayashi stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
Obayashi Company Profile
