Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 69.9% in November

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,100 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.7 days.

Obayashi stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

