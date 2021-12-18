Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.28. 183,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 265,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$345.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.97.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

