Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 22,400 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.04 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

RWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

