OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 26.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

