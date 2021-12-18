Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 2,350,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,549. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.