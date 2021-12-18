Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 30th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend payment by 69.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Omega Flex stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

